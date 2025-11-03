Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Driving Readiness: 188th Wing Logistics Airmen Keep Operations Mission-Ready [Image 10 of 15]

    Driving Readiness: 188th Wing Logistics Airmen Keep Operations Mission-Ready

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson 

    188th Wing

    Senior Airman Ty Lynch, a materials handler with the 188th Logistics Readiness Squadron, drives the forklift during drill weekend at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas on June 8, 2025.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 11.05.2025 12:20
    Photo ID: 9379122
    VIRIN: 250608-F-UU583-9243
    Resolution: 5712x4080
    Size: 5.37 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Driving Readiness: 188th Wing Logistics Airmen Keep Operations Mission-Ready [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

