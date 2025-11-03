Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball [Image 6 of 13]

    I MEF 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball

    VALLEY CENTER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms    

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Odell Jonas, an operations assistant with I Marine Expeditionary Force, models a 1968 jungle utility uniform as a part of a uniform pageant during I MEF’s 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball at Harrah’s Resort Southern California in Valley Center, California, Nov. 1, 2025. Founded on Nov. 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every clime and place for 250 years. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living "Semper Fidelis" or "Always Faithful" to their nation and to each other. This photo illustration was created using Adobe Lightroom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Sgt. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.05.2025 13:41
    Photo ID: 9379121
    VIRIN: 251101-M-MN384-4916
    Resolution: 3648x4721
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: VALLEY CENTER, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, I MEF 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I MEF
    250th
    Birthday Ball
    Marines250
    USMC

