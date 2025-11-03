I MEF 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Odell Jonas, an operations assistant with I Marine Expeditionary Force, models a 1968 jungle utility uniform as a part of a uniform pageant during I MEF’s 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball at Harrah’s Resort Southern California in Valley Center, California, Nov. 1, 2025. Founded on Nov. 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every clime and place for 250 years. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living "Semper Fidelis" or "Always Faithful" to their nation and to each other. This photo illustration was created using Adobe Lightroom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Sgt. Joseph Helms)