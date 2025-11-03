Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Truxtun Returns to Naval Station Norfolk [Image 11 of 11]

    USS Truxtun Returns to Naval Station Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anderson Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 6, 2025) – Chief Quartermaster Daniel Solano, a Sailor assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class missile-guided destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) embraces his children following the ships return to Naval Station Norfolk, Oct. 6, 2025, after completing a seven-month deployment. Truxtun departed Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled independent deployment March 15, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.05.2025 09:48
    Photo ID: 9378925
    VIRIN: 251006-N-KK394-1220
    Resolution: 2940x2352
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Truxtun Returns to Naval Station Norfolk [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Anderson Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DDG 103
    military homecoming
    Truxtun
    Navy250
    Naval Station Norfolk

