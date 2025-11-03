USS Truxtun Returns to Naval Station Norfolk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 6, 2025) – A Sailor assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class missile-guided destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) waves to friends and family as the ship returns to Naval Station Norfolk, Oct. 6, 2025, after completing a seven-month deployment. Truxtun departed Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled independent deployment March 15, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)