USS Truxtun Returns to Naval Station Norfolk

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 6, 2025) – A Sailor assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class missile-guided destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) waves to friends and family as the ship returns to Naval Station Norfolk, Oct. 6, 2025, after completing a seven-month deployment. Truxtun departed Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled independent deployment March 15, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)
|10.06.2025
|11.05.2025 09:47
|9378922
|251006-N-KK394-1086
|1113x1978
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|3
|0
