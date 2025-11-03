From left: Lt. Gen. Kwon Dae-won, Republic of Korea Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Adm. Samuel Paparo, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Jin Yong Sung, ROK Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, Commander, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea, Lt. Gen. Son Jeong-hwan, director of strategic planning, Joint Chiefs of Staff, stand for a group photo during the Military Cooperation Meeting at the Ministry of National Defense headquarters in Seoul, Nov. 3, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Ms. Carrie A. Castillo)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2025 23:46
|Photo ID:
|9378755
|VIRIN:
|251102-O-ZO892-9550
|Resolution:
|5514x3984
|Size:
|5.3 MB
|Location:
|SEOUL, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Full Joint Statement of the 50th Republic of Korea and United States Military Committee Meeting between Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and Chairman of the Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Jin Yong-Sung, by Carrie Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
