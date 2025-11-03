Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Full Joint Statement of the 50th Republic of Korea and United States Military Committee Meeting between Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and Chairman of the Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Jin Yong-Sung

    SEOUL, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    11.02.2025

    Photo by Carrie Castillo 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    From left: Lt. Gen. Kwon Dae-won, Republic of Korea Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Adm. Samuel Paparo, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Jin Yong Sung, ROK Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, Commander, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea, Lt. Gen. Son Jeong-hwan, director of strategic planning, Joint Chiefs of Staff, stand for a group photo during the Military Cooperation Meeting at the Ministry of National Defense headquarters in Seoul, Nov. 3, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Ms. Carrie A. Castillo)

