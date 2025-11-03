Bythewood Assumes Command of S4S and USSPACECOM’s Combined Joint Force Space Component

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Dennis O. Bythewood, U.S. Space Forces - Space commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, provides comments for the first time in his new role as S4S commander at the S4S Change of Command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025. Established Dec. 6, 2023, S4S – with its Allies and partners – commands combat forces in space superiority operations to protect and defend USSPACECOM’s Area of Responsibility and deliver global space-enabled effects to the Joint Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)
