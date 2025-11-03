Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bythewood Assumes Command of S4S and USSPACECOM’s Combined Joint Force Space Component [Image 3 of 5]

    Bythewood Assumes Command of S4S and USSPACECOM’s Combined Joint Force Space Component

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman 

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Space Force Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, U.S. Space Command commander, left, passes the U.S Space Forces – Space flag to Lt. Gen. Dennis O. Bythewood, newly-appointed S4S commander, center, while Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, previous S4S commander, watches during the S4S Change of Command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025. Established Dec. 6, 2023, S4S – with its Allies and partners – commands combat forces in space superiority operations to protect and defend USSPACECOM’s Area of Responsibility and deliver global space-enabled effects to the Joint Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Bythewood
    USSPACECOM
    S4S
    U.S. Space Forces- Space
    Change of Command

