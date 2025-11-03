Bythewood Assumes Command of S4S and USSPACECOM’s Combined Joint Force Space Component

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, U.S. Space Command commander, provides opening comments as the presiding officer for the U.S. Space Forces - Space change of Command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025. Established Dec. 6, 2023, S4S – with its Allies and partners – commands combat forces in space superiority operations to protect and defend USSPACECOM’s Area of Responsibility and deliver global space-enabled effects to the Joint Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)