Bythewood Assumes Command of S4S and USSPACECOM’s Combined Joint Force Space Component

U.S. Space Force Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, U.S. Space Command commander, provides opening comments as the presiding officer for the U.S. Space Forces - Space change of Command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025. Established Dec. 6, 2023, S4S – with its Allies and partners – commands combat forces in space superiority operations to protect and defend USSPACECOM’s Area of Responsibility and deliver global space-enabled effects to the Joint Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)
