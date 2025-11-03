Bythewood Assumes Command of S4S and USSPACECOM’s Combined Joint Force Space Component

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(Sitting left to right) U.S. Space Force Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, U.S. Space Command commander, Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, outgoing U.S. Space Forces - Space commander, and Lt. Gen. Dennis O. Bythewood, incoming S4S commander, sit together during the beginning of the S4S Change of Command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025. Established Dec. 6, 2023, S4S – with its Allies and partners – commands combat forces in space superiority operations to protect and defend USSPACECOM’s Area of Responsibility and deliver global space-enabled effects to the Joint Force. Bythewood will serve as S4S’s second commander after Schiess’ inaugural stint in the position. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)