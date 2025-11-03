Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks to U.S. service members at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Nov. 4, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2025 17:11
|Photo ID:
|9378647
|VIRIN:
|251104-D-FN350-3581
|Resolution:
|6886x4591
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.