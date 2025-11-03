Date Taken: 11.04.2025 Date Posted: 11.04.2025 17:11 Photo ID: 9378639 VIRIN: 251104-D-FN350-2493 Resolution: 7082x4721 Size: 3.12 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.