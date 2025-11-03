Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys [Image 5 of 23]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    11.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is greeted by Republic of Korea Minister of Defense Kim Seon-ho during a welcome ceremony in Seoul, Republic of Korea, Nov. 4, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2025
    Date Posted: 11.04.2025 17:11
    Photo ID: 9378627
    VIRIN: 251103-D-FN350-1156
    Resolution: 7111x4741
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: SEOUL, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys
    SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys
    SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys
    SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys
    SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys
    SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys
    SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys
    SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys
    SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys
    SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys
    SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys
    SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys
    SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys
    SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys
    SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys
    SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys
    SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys
    SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys
    SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys
    SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys
    SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys
    SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys
    SW Hegseth Visits ROK Ministry of Defense, Camp Humphreys

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Humphreys
    ROK
    South Korea
    SECWAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download