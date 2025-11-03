Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silent Toast to POWs and MIAs

    Silent Toast to POWs and MIAs

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    439th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 439th Airlift Wing participate in a traditional toast with water to POWs and MIAs at the annual awards banquet. The 439 AW event on Feb 3, 2024 was held at the Westover Club.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2025 12:36
    Photo ID: 9378481
    VIRIN: 240203-F-DH118-2543
    Resolution: 4218x2676
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: US
    Westover ARB Honor Guard
    Westover Awards Gala 2023
    Silent Toast to POWs and MIAs
    Place setting at annual awards banquet
    Annual Awards Winners

    Patriot Wing Stars Shine!

    Westover

