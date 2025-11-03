Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Westover Awards Gala 2023 [Image 2 of 5]

    Westover Awards Gala 2023

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    439th Airlift Wing

    Col. Gregory Buchanan (left), commander of the 439th Airlift Wing, gifts guest speaker, representative Shirley Arriaga, a plaque for her work in the community. The Westover Club hosted its 2023 Awards Gala, recognizing various service members and civilians for their accomplishments.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2025 12:36
    Photo ID: 9378480
    VIRIN: 240203-F-DH118-2538
    Resolution: 1856x3154
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Westover Awards Gala 2023 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Westover ARB Honor Guard
    Westover Awards Gala 2023
    Silent Toast to POWs and MIAs
    Place setting at annual awards banquet
    Annual Awards Winners

    westover

