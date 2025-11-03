Anthony J. Stonina (1898-1974) and Chicopee Mayor 1932-1934 and 1936-1940, giving a public address in this undated photo. Today’s Westover ARB was established largely through the efforts of Mr. Stonina. (Photo courtesy Edward Bellamy Memorial Assoc. Archives)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2025 12:30
|Photo ID:
|9378475
|VIRIN:
|240215-F-DH118-2664
|Resolution:
|362x290
|Size:
|24.1 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Anthony J. Stonina, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.