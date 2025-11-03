Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Anthony J. Stonina (1898-1974) and Chicopee Mayor 1932-1934 and 1936-1940, giving a public address in this undated photo. Today’s Westover ARB was established largely through the efforts of Mr. Stonina. (Photo courtesy Edward Bellamy Memorial Assoc. Archives)