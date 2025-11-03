Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conch Fury 2024 Care In The Air [Image 4 of 4]

    Conch Fury 2024 Care In The Air

    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stephen Underwood 

    439th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Major Victoria Zehyuch, 439th AES flight nurse, checks in on a patient being air evacuated during a training exercise April 10, 2024 in Puerto Rico. Zehyuch participates in Operation Conch Fury along with members of Westover ARB, Mass. in Puerto Rico and Key West, Fla.

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2025 10:46
    Photo ID: 9378235
    VIRIN: 240408-F-UM642-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: US
    Conch Fury 2024 sees Westover Airmen train side by side

