Conch Fury 2024 Care in the Air

U.S. Air Force Major Victoria Zehyuch, 439th AES flight nurse, checks in on a patient being air evacuated during a training exercise April 10, 2024 in Puerto Rico. Zehyuch participates in Operation Conch Fury along with members of Westover ARB, Mass. in Puerto Rico and Key West, Fla.