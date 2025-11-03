Conch Fury 2024 Care in the Air

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Melissa Maynard, 439th AES air evacuation technician, watches and waits for instructions as mock patients are brought aboard a C-17 Globemaster aircraft April 10, 2024 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Maynard, an Airman assigned to Westover ARB, Mass. participates in an air evacuation exercise as part of Operation Conch Fury.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2025 10:46
|Photo ID:
|9378232
|VIRIN:
|240408-F-UM462-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
