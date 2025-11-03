Conch Fury 2024 Care in the Air

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Melissa Maynard, 439th AES air evacuation technician, watches and waits for instructions as mock patients are brought aboard a C-17 Globemaster aircraft April 10, 2024 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Maynard, an Airman assigned to Westover ARB, Mass. participates in an air evacuation exercise as part of Operation Conch Fury.