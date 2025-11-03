Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brigadier General Stanley H. Bear

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Brigadier General Stanley H. Bear

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    439th Airlift Wing

    Brigadier General Stanley H. Bear, former enlisted soldier and Chief of Aviation Medicine at Westover Field, finished his career at Command Surgeon, U.S. Military Airlift Command.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2025 10:36
    Photo ID: 9378223
    VIRIN: 240407-F-KQ252-1089
    Resolution: 272x363
    Size: 19.51 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigadier General Stanley H. Bear, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chief of Aviation Medicine at Westover Field

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Westover

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download