    Demonstrating CPR [Image 2 of 2]

    Demonstrating CPR

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stephen Underwood 

    439th Airlift Wing

    Westover Fire Department Capt. Brandon Requa, a lead CPR and AED instructor, walks through CPR techniques on a mannequin on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at Westover ARB, Chicopee, Mass.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2025 10:13
    Photo ID: 9378143
    VIRIN: 240515-F-UM462-2965
    Resolution: 4893x4808
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Demonstrating CPR [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Stephen Underwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AED/CPR Instructors
    Demonstrating CPR

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CPR and AED training saves lives

