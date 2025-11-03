Airmen Collaborate to Improve Infrastructure and Quality of Life at Camp Simba

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron discuss construction progress with a Kenyan construction worker during an infrastructure improvement project at Camp Simba, Kenya, Oct. 22, 2025. The collaboration highlights the joint effort to create a safer, more resilient living environment for deployed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)