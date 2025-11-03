Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen Collaborate to Improve Infrastructure and Quality of Life at Camp Simba [Image 7 of 7]

    Airmen Collaborate to Improve Infrastructure and Quality of Life at Camp Simba

    CAMP SIMBA, KENYA

    10.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Carl Good 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron discuss construction progress with a Kenyan construction worker during an infrastructure improvement project at Camp Simba, Kenya, Oct. 22, 2025. The collaboration highlights the joint effort to create a safer, more resilient living environment for deployed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.04.2025 04:58
    Photo ID: 9377918
    VIRIN: 251022-F-CG010-1017
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: CAMP SIMBA, KE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen Collaborate to Improve Infrastructure and Quality of Life at Camp Simba [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen Collaborate to Improve Infrastructure and Quality of Life at Camp Simba

    Camp Simba
    475th EABS
    406th AEW

