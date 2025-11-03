Kenyan construction crews work together to position and secure roofing between containerized housing units during an infrastructure improvement project at Camp Simba, Kenya, Oct. 22, 2025. The new facilities will replace outdated tents, providing durable and sustainable housing for military personnel stationed at the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)
Airmen Collaborate to Improve Infrastructure and Quality of Life at Camp Simba
