251027-N-EG735-1062 NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 27, 2025) A Sailor, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), chains down a crash and salvage crane after an aviation training team drill, Oct. 27, 2025. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2025 14:09
|Photo ID:
|9377367
|VIRIN:
|251027-N-EG735-1062
|Resolution:
|5794x3863
|Size:
|754.59 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Kearsarge Conducts Crash And Salvage Drill [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.