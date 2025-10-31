USS Kearsarge Conducts Crash And Salvage Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251027-N-EG735-1062 NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 27, 2025) A Sailor, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), chains down a crash and salvage crane after an aviation training team drill, Oct. 27, 2025. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)