USS Kearsarge Conducts General Quarters Drill

251027-N-EG735-1026 NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 27, 2025) A Sailor, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), fastens the straps of a self-contained breathing apparatus during a general quarters drill, Oct. 27, 2025. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)