USS Kearsarge Conducts General Quarters Drill

251027-N-EG735-1026 NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 27, 2025) A Sailor, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), fastens the straps of a self-contained breathing apparatus during a general quarters drill, Oct. 27, 2025. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2025 14:09
|Photo ID:
|9377366
|VIRIN:
|251027-N-EG735-1026
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|446.07 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
