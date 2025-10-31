USS Kearsarge Conducts Tour For SAWOC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251031-N-EG735-1079 NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 31, 2025) Cmdr. John Gleason, air boss, the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), shows members of the Senior Amphibious Warfare Officer Course the flight deck during a tour of the ship, Oct. 31, 2025. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)