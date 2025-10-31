251030-N-EG735-1098 NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 30, 2025) Aviation Ordanancmen Airmen Armanni Gilbert, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), contacts operator to use a weapons cargo elevator during an ammunition onload, Oct. 30, 2025. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2025 14:09
|Photo ID:
|9377362
|VIRIN:
|251030-N-EG735-1098
|Resolution:
|3937x5906
|Size:
|480.76 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Kearsarge Conducts Ammunition On Load [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.