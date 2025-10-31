USS Kearsarge Conducts Ammunition On Load

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251030-N-EG735-1098 NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 30, 2025) Aviation Ordanancmen Airmen Armanni Gilbert, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), contacts operator to use a weapons cargo elevator during an ammunition onload, Oct. 30, 2025. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)