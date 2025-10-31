Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kearsarge Conducts Ammunition On Load [Image 6 of 12]

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    251030-N-EG735-1094 NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 30, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Andrew Valero, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), moves pallets of amunition cans during an ammunition onload, Oct. 30, 2025. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 14:09
    Photo ID: 9377361
    VIRIN: 251030-N-EG735-1094
    Resolution: 2987x4480
    Size: 393.27 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, USS Kearsarge Conducts Ammunition On Load [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviation Ordinance
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    Ammo On Load

