251030-N-EG735-1094 NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 30, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Andrew Valero, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), moves pallets of amunition cans during an ammunition onload, Oct. 30, 2025. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2025 14:09
|Photo ID:
|9377361
|VIRIN:
|251030-N-EG735-1094
|Resolution:
|2987x4480
|Size:
|393.27 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Kearsarge Conducts Ammunition On Load [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.