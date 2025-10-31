USS Kearsarge Conducts Ammunition On Load

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251030-N-EG735-1094 NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 30, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Andrew Valero, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), moves pallets of amunition cans during an ammunition onload, Oct. 30, 2025. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)