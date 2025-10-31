USS Kearsarge Conducts Ammunition On Load

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251030-N-EG735-1032 NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 30, 2025) A Sailor, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), stands as safety watch securing the brow during an ammunition onload, Oct. 30, 2025. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)