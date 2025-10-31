Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kearsarge Small Boat Operations Certification

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    251019-N-EG735-1062, ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 19, 2025) Sailors, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), are lowered into the water during a small boat operations evolution, Oct. 19, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)

