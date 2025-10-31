Date Taken: 10.19.2025 Date Posted: 11.03.2025 14:09 Photo ID: 9377358 VIRIN: 251019-N-EG735-1053 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 485 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USS Kearsarge Small Boat Operations Certification [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.