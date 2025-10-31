Guard Members, Employees Unite to Aid Colleagues Facing Food Insecurity

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2025

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    1st. Lt. Agyapong Oduro-Kwarteng, Joint Services Support, talks with a member of the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team about freezer space for donations at the Pierce County Readiness Center, Camp Murray, Wash., Oct. 30, 2025. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

