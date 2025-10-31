Mr. Troy Christy, Military Family Readiness Specialist instructs Joint Services Support employees and volunteers on the process during a food drive giveaway at the Pierce County Readiness Center, Camp Murray, Wash., Oct. 30, 2025. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2025 09:38
|Photo ID:
|9376942
|VIRIN:
|251030-D-MN117-7929
|Resolution:
|4860x3432
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guard Members, Employees Unite to Aid Colleagues Facing Food Insecurity [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.