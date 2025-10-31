Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard Members, Employees Unite to Aid Colleagues Facing Food Insecurity [Image 2 of 4]

    Guard Members, Employees Unite to Aid Colleagues Facing Food Insecurity

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2025

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Boxes of food sit on tables at the Pierce County Readiness Center, Camp Murray, Wash., Oct. 30, 2025. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 09:38
    Photo ID: 9376941
    VIRIN: 251030-D-MN117-4201
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Guard Members, Employees Unite to Aid Colleagues Facing Food Insecurity [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Washington National Guard

