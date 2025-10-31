Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S.-Qatar Combined Command Post for air defense [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S.-Qatar Combined Command Post for air defense

    QATAR

    11.03.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Thornbury 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar (Nov. 3, 2025) Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, right, cuts a ribbon with Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Jassim Al-Mannai during a ceremony at Al Udeid Air Base, Nov. 3. The event marked the opening of a new Combined Command Post for air defense staffed by personnel from Qatar and U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 10:22
    Photo ID: 9376919
    VIRIN: 251103-F-XK483-1234
    Resolution: 3161x2529
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: QA
    This work, U.S.-Qatar Combined Command Post for air defense [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Christopher Thornbury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM)

