U.S.-Qatar Combined Command Post for air defense

AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar (Nov. 3, 2025) Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, right, shakes hands with Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Jassim Al-Mannai during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Al Udeid Air Base, Nov. 3. The event marked the opening of a new Combined Command Post for air defense staffed by personnel from Qatar and U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)