A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Civil Affairs Battalion, shakes hands with a teacher at Kauthara Primary School near Camp Simba, Kenya, Oct. 16, 2025. Through collaboration with local educators, Civil Affairs teams help improve resource distribution and strengthen community partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2025 08:28
|Photo ID:
|9376914
|VIRIN:
|251016-F-CG010-1312
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|KE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.