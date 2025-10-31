U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Civil Affairs Battalion, shakes hands with a teacher at Kauthara Primary School near Camp Simba, Kenya, Oct. 16, 2025. Through collaboration with local educators, Civil Affairs teams help improve resource distribution and strengthen community partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)