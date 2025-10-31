U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kenyan students gather under a tree as the headmaster of Kauthara Primary School introduces the U.S. Army Civil Affairs team during an outreach visit near Camp Simba, Kenya, Oct. 16, 2025. The team presented school donations and discussed ongoing efforts to enhance education and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)