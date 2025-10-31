U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Task Force Bataan interacts with students during an outreach visit at Kauthara Primary School near Camp Simba, Kenya, Oct. 16, 2025. Such interactions help build trust and maintain positive relationships between U.S. forces and local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)