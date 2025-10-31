U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Bataan interact with students during an outreach visit at Kauthara Primary School near Camp Simba, Kenya, Oct. 16, 2025. Task Force Bataan supported the Civil Affairs team’s efforts to strengthen community relations and promote stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)