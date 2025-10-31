U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A young student poses for a portrait at Kauthara Primary School near Camp Simba, Kenya, Oct. 16, 2025. U.S. Army Soldiers from the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Civil Affairs Battalion, met with local residents to discuss community needs and build lasting relationships, promoting collaboration and trust that strengthen local resilience and partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)