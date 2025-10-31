Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya [Image 5 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya

    KENYA

    10.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Carl Good 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A young student poses for a portrait at Kauthara Primary School near Camp Simba, Kenya, Oct. 16, 2025. U.S. Army Soldiers from the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Civil Affairs Battalion, met with local residents to discuss community needs and build lasting relationships, promoting collaboration and trust that strengthen local resilience and partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 08:28
    Photo ID: 9376896
    VIRIN: 251016-F-CG010-1305
    Resolution: 2400x3600
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: KE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya
    U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya
    U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya
    U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya
    U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya
    U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya
    U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya
    U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya
    U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya
    U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya
    U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya
    U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya
    U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya
    U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya
    U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya
    U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    406th AEW, SETAF-AF Civil Affairs, Camp Simba, 475th EABS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download