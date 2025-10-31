U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Civil Affairs Battalion and Task Force Bataan, pose for a photo with students of Kauthara Primary School near Camp Simba, Kenya, Oct. 16, 2025. The school building behind them was originally constructed with assistance from Civil Affairs Soldiers in 2011. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)