U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Civil Affairs Battalion, walk up the steps with the headmaster of Kauthara Primary School toward the staff building to meet teachers during a community engagement near Camp Simba, Kenya, Oct. 16, 2025. The visit helped the team assess local education resources and identify potential areas for support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2025 08:28
|Photo ID:
|9376894
|VIRIN:
|251016-F-CG010-1302
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|KE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
