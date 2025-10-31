U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers provide supplies to the headmaster of Kauthara Primary School near Camp Simba, Kenya, Oct. 16, 2025. Civil Affairs members met with local residents to discuss community needs and build lasting relationships, promoting collaboration and trust that strengthen local resilience and partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)