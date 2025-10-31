U.S. Forces build trust through civil affairs engagement in Kenya

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Civil Affairs Battalion and Task Force Bataan, gather donations upon arriving at Kauthara Primary School near Camp Simba, Kenya, Oct. 16, 2025. Civil Affairs members met with local residents to assess civil vulnerabilities and strengthen relationships, promoting collaboration and understanding that contribute to regional stability and long-term security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)