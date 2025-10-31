Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), conduct complex mounted and dismounted live fire exercise at Fort Carson on October 23rd, 2025. Detachment Leaders gain experience on multi detachment operations, to include indirect fires, close air support, and medical evacuation utilizing ambulance exchange point coordination. This accumulating event leverage training acquired from the Special Forces Advanced Urban Combat Course, directly increasing operational lethality in high threat environments. (U.S. Army Photo by Lekendrick Stallworth)