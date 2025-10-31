Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Forces Advanced Urban Combat Course [Image 8 of 8]

    Special Forces Advanced Urban Combat Course

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Photo by Lekendrick Stallworth 

    U.S. Army Denver Recruiting Battalion

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), conduct complex mounted and dismounted live fire exercise at Fort Carson on October 23rd, 2025. Detachment Leaders gain experience on multi detachment operations, to include indirect fires, close air support, and medical evacuation utilizing ambulance exchange point coordination. This accumulating event leverage training acquired from the Special Forces Advanced Urban Combat Course, directly increasing operational lethality in high threat environments. (U.S. Army Photo by Lekendrick Stallworth)

    Training
    Army
    Airborne
    Special Forces

