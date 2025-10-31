Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mutual Aid in Our Community!

    EAST HAMPTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    439th Airlift Wing

    This past weekend Westover Fire Department supported firefighting efforts at two separate events.
    At the Easthampton event members of the team provided continual on-scene air tank refills, and in South Hadley, firefighters were actively engaged in putting out a chimney fire.
    Of note: the second event occurred during the heaviest part of the Sunday evening snowstorm, and was at a residence located at the top of a steep driveway.

