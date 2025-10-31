This past weekend Westover Fire Department supported firefighting efforts at two separate events.
At the Easthampton event members of the team provided continual on-scene air tank refills, and in South Hadley, firefighters were actively engaged in putting out a chimney fire.
Of note: the second event occurred during the heaviest part of the Sunday evening snowstorm, and was at a residence located at the top of a steep driveway.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2025 10:14
|Photo ID:
|9376346
|VIRIN:
|221213-F-EE009-1115
|Resolution:
|1104x592
|Size:
|153.62 KB
|Location:
|EAST HAMPTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mutual Aid in Our Community!, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Westover Air Reserve Base