    Breaking the ice: WARB SMSgt becomes first AFRC 1st Sgt. in Antarctica

    ANTARCTICA

    12.22.2021

    Photo by Nicole Clark 

    439th Airlift Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Coffey, 439th Aeromedical Squadron 1st Sgt., stands on top Castle Rock, McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Dec. 22, 2021. Coffey is the first Reserve First Sgt. to deploy to McMurdo Station in support of Operation DEEP FREEZE. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 11.02.2025 09:20
