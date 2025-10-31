Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force Bravo Arrives in Jamaica [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Task Force Bravo Arrives in Jamaica

    KINGSTON, JAMAICA

    10.31.2025

    Photo by Capt. Kaylee Schanda 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Mr. Scott Renner, Charge d’Affairs to the U.S. Embassy in Jamaica, center,, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew George, Army Forces Battalion commander, first left, poses for a photo with Jamaican military and civilian leaders, October 31, 2025, Norman Manley International Airport, Kingston, Jamaica. Joint Task Force-Bravo service members forward deployed as part of the U.S. Southern Command Situational Assessment Team, which is a quick-reaction, deployable team of experts who provide the commander of USSOUTHCOM an immediate assessment of conditions and unique requirements to provide immediate, lifesaving and humanitarian support following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaylee Schanda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 11.01.2025 16:05
    Photo ID: 9376188
    VIRIN: 251031-F-PK638-1003
    Resolution: 3006x2459
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: KINGSTON, JM
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force Bravo Arrives in Jamaica [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Kaylee Schanda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Task Force Bravo Arrives in Jamaica
    Joint Task Force Bravo Arrives in Jamaica
    Joint Task Force Bravo Arrives in Jamaica

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-47 Chinook
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    Jamaica
    SOUTHCOM
    1-228
    Humanitarian Assistance
    Hurricane Melissa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download