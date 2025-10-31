Joint Task Force Bravo Arrives in Jamaica

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Scott Renner, Charge d’Affairs to the U.S. Embassy in Jamaica, center,, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew George, Army Forces Battalion commander, first left, poses for a photo with Jamaican military and civilian leaders, October 31, 2025, Norman Manley International Airport, Kingston, Jamaica. Joint Task Force-Bravo service members forward deployed as part of the U.S. Southern Command Situational Assessment Team, which is a quick-reaction, deployable team of experts who provide the commander of USSOUTHCOM an immediate assessment of conditions and unique requirements to provide immediate, lifesaving and humanitarian support following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaylee Schanda)