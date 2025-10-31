Joint Task Force Bravo Arrives in Jamaica

A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, arrives in Kingston, Jamaica. JTF-Bravo service members forward deployed as part of the initial effort to provide immediate, lifesaving and humanitarian support following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaylee Schanda)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2025 16:05
|Photo ID:
|9376187
|VIRIN:
|251031-F-PK638-1002
|Resolution:
|4499x2974
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|KINGSTON, JM
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
