Joint Task Force Bravo Arrives in Jamaica

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, arrives in Kingston, Jamaica. JTF-Bravo service members forward deployed as part of the initial effort to provide immediate, lifesaving and humanitarian support following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaylee Schanda)