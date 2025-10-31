Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force Bravo Arrives in Jamaica [Image 2 of 3]

    KINGSTON, JAMAICA

    10.31.2025

    Photo by Capt. Kaylee Schanda 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, arrives in Kingston, Jamaica. JTF-Bravo service members forward deployed as part of the initial effort to provide immediate, lifesaving and humanitarian support following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaylee Schanda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 11.01.2025 16:05
    Photo ID: 9376187
    VIRIN: 251031-F-PK638-1002
    Resolution: 4499x2974
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: KINGSTON, JM
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force Bravo Arrives in Jamaica [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Kaylee Schanda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CH-47 Chinook
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    Jamaica
    SOUTHCOM
    1-228
    Humanitarian Assistance
    Hurricane Melissa

