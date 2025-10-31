22nd MEU(SOC) | Golf Battery SULE on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tracy Buckner, a transmissions system operator with Golf Battery, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conducts a radio check during a small unit leadership exercise on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Oct. 25, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)
