    22nd MEU(SOC) | Golf Battery SULE on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico [Image 5 of 7]

    22nd MEU(SOC) | Golf Battery SULE on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    10.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Golf Battery, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), give a position report during a small unit leadership exercise on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Oct. 25, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)

    This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | Golf Battery SULE on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

